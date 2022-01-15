Minneapolis mayor proclaims Jan. 15 as Medaria Arradondo day, on his last day as chief

Arradondo started as a beat officer on the city’s northside in the late 80s before becoming an inspector of the first precinct in 2013, and then chief in 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed Saturday, January 15, 2022, as Medaria Arradondo Day in the City of Minneapolis. Saturday marked Chief Arradondo's final day in office as the first Black Chief of Police in the Minneapolis Police Department.

In a statement from the Mayor's office, the mayor stated: "From being a kid from the Southside of Minneapolis drawn to public service, Medaria Arradondo's decorated career encompasses more than 30 years of advocating for the Black community and civil rights, suing the department for discrimination with four other Black officers – and winning, working collaboratively with community to build trust, and successfully pushing further for accountability and reform than any Minneapolis Police Chief in history."

"Some of the most difficult times that our city has ever experienced, Chief Arradondo was right there next to me and I've often joked that in terms of relationships in my life it's my wife Sarah and then Chief Arradondo is right there next," said Mayor Frey.

Difficult times for the city which the chief says wasn’t a factor in his decision to call it quits.

"At the end of the day, it's what I feel is best for the department, certainly for my own personal well being, and so that’s really what it was founded on," said Chief Arradondo.

"He’s confident in the decision that he made, he doesn’t have another job lined up, I think maybe he’ll get a little bit more rest and may be able to recreate a little bit more and you may know he’s a huge jazz fan, so maybe you’ll see him over at the Dakota a bit more than he was able to do previously," said Mayor Frey.

While a permanent replacement hasn’t been decided just yet, Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman will step in.

"Some of you are likely planning to ask me why I want this job in the face of all the challenges and here’s my answer, I’ve lived in Minneapolis for 28 years and I love my city," said Deputy Chief Huffman.

"Chief Arradondo has groomed her for this moment and I've got all the faith in her to do an extraordinary job here moving forward," said Mayor Frey.

Moving forward, and building on the foundation laid by the city’s 53rd chief.

"I've been blessed beyond measure to have served the people of this truly wonderful city," said Chief Arradondo.

"Rondo we’re going to miss you man," said Mayor Frey.

Chief Arradondo was unavailable for comment on his last day in office. A spokesperson for the department said he wanted to go out quietly.