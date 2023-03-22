Minneapolis Public Schools work to support Muslim students observing Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar.

MINNEAPOLIS — As Muslims across the world gear up to celebrate the start of Ramadan, educators and staff at Minneapolis Public Schools are offering guidance and creating safe spaces to support students during the holy month.

"This is a time where we have 1.6 billion Muslims across the world seeking to strengthen their relationships with Allah," said guidance counselor, Mohamoud Osman Mohamed.

Mohamed, who works at Roosevelt High School, says it's important for educators to take responsibility to learn about celebrations and traditions important to students.

"This is a rewarding month, that comes with a lot of spiritual and health benefits, but it can also be a challenging month for many students. Many are super exhausted after participating in physical activities."

He spoke about the efforts he and his staff are taking to support students.

"My team is supporting our students by offering a clean space to pray and an alternative space to spend time and do other activities," he said.

Along with removing barriers that may get in the way.

"Planning the ACT, being mindful shifting to after Ramadan, that's one thing to do since they're fasting or might be hungry or tired, so being aware and making adjustments to support our students," said Derek Francis, MPS's lead on equity and school climate efforts. "We want students to be encouraged that they can bring their whole selves to school."

In the end, providing a supportive environment to help students feel a sense of belonging during the holy month.

"When we're being supportive, they feel acknowledged and they feel seen and that's what's important," said Mohamed.

For more information on how to support students during Ramadan, visit the link here.

