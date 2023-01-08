Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured

The officers rendered emergency aid until EMS arrived and transported the men to the Hennepin County Medical Center, according to a release from the MPD.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured.

Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The officers rendered emergency aid until EMS arrived and transported the men to the Hennepin County Medical Center, according to a release from the MPD.

The responding officers then found an additional adult man and woman who self-transported to HCMC and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The pair is suspected to have suffered graze wounds from the gunfire.

The MPD says preliminary information indicates there was an after hours gathering and shots were fired outside the location, where a security guard on site returned fire.

MPD is actively investigating, according to the release.

