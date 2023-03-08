Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival dates announced

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival will offer movie-goers a lineup of over 200 films when it returns for its 42nd year this spring.
The MSP Film Society announced Wednesday the festival will run from April 13-27.
You can find showings for the fest at the Main Cinema, at 115 SE Main St., in northeast Minneapolis, with additional screenings at the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis and the Landmark Center in St. Paul.
The opening film of the festival will be Bill Pohlad's "Dreamin' Wild," and Alexandria Bombach's "It's Only Life After All" will close it out on April 27.
Two categories of films will be in the fest's jury competitions — emerging filmmakers and documentary features.
Click here to see more information on films in the competition and other related events.
