Mpls. wading pools and splash pads opening for Memorial Day weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Most Minneapolis wading pools and splash pads will be opening this Saturday.
This is good news for families looking to keep their kids cool on Memorial Day weekend with temperatures expected to be in the 80s.
The pools and pads are free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials want to remind parents that no lifeguards will be on duty.
Wading pools in parks next to a public school building will open on Friday, June 16.
The wading pools and splash pads will remain open through Monday, Sept. 4.
If wading pools aren't your style, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach will be the only city beaches to have lifeguard services on Memorial Day weekend.
The beach hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and lifeguards will be on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
City officials say the blue-green algae bloom found in Lake Harriet earlier this month has not dispersed.
The Webber Natural Swimming Pool, Jim Lupient Water Park, and North Commons Water Park will open on June 17.
