MPS food service workers announce 10 day notice ahead of potential strike

MINNEAPOLIS — It was like a block party outside the Minneapolis Public Schools offices, that just keeps growing in numbers by the day.
"We decided that we're going to join you on the strike line," said Kelly Gibbons, Executive Director of SEIU Local 284.
SEIU is the Service Employees International Union.
"We represent 10,000 food service, bus drivers, secretaries, paras, the whole state of Minnesota," said Gibbons.
Making them the second union to place the Minneapolis school district on a 10-day notice of a potential strike if a deal isn't reached.
"Enough is enough," said Gibbons.
The food service workers are asking the district for a $1-an-hour raise for each year in their next contract, which the district says they can't afford.
Many workers say they've had to pickup second jobs just to make ends meet.
"Respect us with competitive wages now," said Jenna Depray, a school food service worker.
It's a demand for wages, which for some goes beyond just serving food.
"I give them advice, I give them love, care and everything, we been working for two years without anything," said LaVance Dixon, a school food service worker.
While negotiations linger inside the building, the gathering of Minneapolis school workers outside the building says they aren't leaving anytime soon.
"We're not backing down until they get what they deserve and what they've deserved for years," said Gibbons.
If the food workers do strike, leaders with their union say they are looking at plans to serve prepared meals to students in need from the picket line.
KARE 11 recieved the following statement from Minneapolis Public Schools:
Today, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) filed their intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services. This action does not mean a strike will happen immediately as the required 10- day “cooling off” period starts Wednesday, March 16, in order for negotiations to continue. The soonest a strike could begin would be Monday, March 28. Both MPS and SEIU will continue to meet during this period to reach an agreement and avoid a strike. MPS’s Culinary Wellness & Services (CWS) is nationally recognized as a leader in school food service. CWS has helped impact the national food system, benefiting the health and well-being of our children both locally and nationally while increasing access to quality food. SEIU represents a variety of staff positions in nutrition services that provide our students with daily meals, snacks, and wellness programs, among other related services. The contributions these staff provide to each school community and the district are invaluable, especially to our students who depend on their hard work to get the tasty, nutritious meals they need to fuel their bodies and healthy growth. SEIU employees have been invaluable throughout the pandemic, serving on the front lines distributing food boxes for students in the early days of the pandemic and throughout distance learning. If a strike does take place, we want to reassure families that MPS is committed to ensuring our students continue to get daily meals. MPS staff involved in contract negotiations have been directed to meet 24 hours a day, night and day as necessary, to reach an agreement. We will continue to keep the MPS community updated on the progress of negotiations. For more information, please visit the SEIU negotiations webpage. We are committed to resolving this contract, along with MFT’s, so our students can return to their normal school-day experiences.