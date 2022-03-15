MPS food service workers announce 10 day notice ahead of potential strike

Today, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) filed their intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services. This action does not mean a strike will happen immediately as the required 10- day “cooling off” period starts Wednesday, March 16, in order for negotiations to continue. The soonest a strike could begin would be Monday, March 28. Both MPS and SEIU will continue to meet during this period to reach an agreement and avoid a strike. MPS’s Culinary Wellness & Services (CWS) is nationally recognized as a leader in school food service. CWS has helped impact the national food system, benefiting the health and well-being of our children both locally and nationally while increasing access to quality food. SEIU represents a variety of staff positions in nutrition services that provide our students with daily meals, snacks, and wellness programs, among other related services. The contributions these staff provide to each school community and the district are invaluable, especially to our students who depend on their hard work to get the tasty, nutritious meals they need to fuel their bodies and healthy growth. SEIU employees have been invaluable throughout the pandemic, serving on the front lines distributing food boxes for students in the early days of the pandemic and throughout distance learning. If a strike does take place, we want to reassure families that MPS is committed to ensuring our students continue to get daily meals. MPS staff involved in contract negotiations have been directed to meet 24 hours a day, night and day as necessary, to reach an agreement. We will continue to keep the MPS community updated on the progress of negotiations. For more information, please visit the SEIU negotiations webpage. We are committed to resolving this contract, along with MFT’s, so our students can return to their normal school-day experiences.