MSP Airport hosting job fair to fill over 750 positions

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport is hosting a job fair on Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The fair will feature over 750 full time, part time and seasonal positions from more than two dozen companies that operate in MSP. Those companies include restaurants, retail stores, rental car companies and "aviation-related service companies," according to a press release.

MSP's minimum wage was increased to $14.25/hour last month, and will rise to $15/hour in July 2022.

“This is a big push to help bring workers back to the airport and hire additional staff to meet the growing demand for concessions, services and hospitality staff as passenger levels rise,” said Eric Johnson, director of commercial management and airline affairs for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP, in the release.

The fair will take place in the Terminal 1 Silver Ramp. It can be accessed either by taking the MetroTransit Blue Line, or by parking in Terminal 1’s Red or Blue ramps and taking the elevator or stairs on the Tram (T) Level.

Anyone attending must wear a face mask. Attendees should bring a resume, and be prepared to fill out job applications on site.