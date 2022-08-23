MSP dog advances to final round of TSA's Cutest Canine Contest

The federal agency is asking the public to vote for the dog that deserves the title.

MINNEAPOLIS — "Paws" what you're doing (sorry, we couldn't resist) and get ready to elevate a hard-working Minnesota pooch to the big time.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) is holding its annual Cutest Canine contest, and a dog working at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) has advanced to the final round.

Eebbers, a 11-year-old Vizla-Lab mix, has been working at MSP since 2015 and is the oldest dog in TSA's current canine program. He has assisted with security at two Super Bowls, the Indy 500, and the Special Olympics World Games.

When he's not helping to keep people safe, Eebbers loves swimming in Minnesota's lakes. He's also a fan of squeaky toys and apples.

The other finalist in the 2022 competition is Tom-Magnum, a German Shorthaired Pointer who works at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Our final round to vote for 2022 #TSACutestK9 starts today! Announcing Eebbers from @mspairport and Tom-Magnum from @JFKairport as our top 2 pups! Who will fetch the crown? You can vote on our twitter poll and then run over to Instagram and Facebook in our stories! pic.twitter.com/R70jVO2Idf — TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2022

Voting for the final round of the competition is open until Aug. 24. To cast your vote, head over to TSA's Facebook Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. The winner will be announced on Aug. 26, which is National Dog Day.

