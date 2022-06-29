MSP partnering with app to better serve travelers with medical conditions

The Airport Police Department will receive an alert when they are in proximity with users who enter their medical information voluntarily.

Minneapolis-St. Pail International Airport (MSP) announced Wednesday that it will become the first airport in the country to partner with a cell phone app to improve service for travelers with medical conditions.

The Vitals app, which stands for Vulnerable Individuals Technology Assisted Location Service, will allow the Airport Police Department to create “safe, confident interactions between law enforcement and passengers,” according to a statement from Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC).

Passengers or caregivers can voluntarily provide health information about medical conditions, disabilities or mental health concerns they might have. Users who choose to download the app will have access to a small Bluetooth feature that signals authorities when they are in proximity.

This critical information will provide first responders with travelers’ behavior triggers, current medications and tips on how to calm them down if a situation escalates.

“The Vitals App will help ensure that our officers are well-equipped to appropriately respond to health emergencies and keep passengers safe while traveling,” said MAC Executive Director Brian Ryks in a released statement.

The app, sometimes referred to as a “digital medical ID,” has been used by a number of public safety departments across the state since its 2017 launch in partnership with the Autism Society of Minnesota.

