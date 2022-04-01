Minnesota State-Mankato buildings reopen following threat

In a notice to the campus community, university officials said two suspects were identified and are cooperating with law enforcement.

MANKATO, Minn. — Two buildings on the Minnesota State University-Mankato campus have reopened after being closed for much of Friday due to a bomb threat.

In a notice shared with the campus community on Friday afternoon, MSUM President Edward S. Inch said Mankato police had identified two suspects who are cooperating with law enforcement, and there is no threat to the campus.

The initial threat prompted a campus-wide emergency notice at 5 a.m. on Friday, forcing the university to close Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center for much of the day. Classes and events in other campus buildings were allowed to proceed as scheduled.

"These types of situations can be stressful and challenging," Inch acknowledged in an email, referring MSUM students and staff to available health and counseling resources.

Mankato police have not released details about the suspects, or whether any charges will be filed in the case.

