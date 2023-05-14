Mudslide slows morning traffic with closure on Highway 68

After hours of cleanup, crews reopened the road on Sunday morning.

COURTLAND, Minn. — Motorists in southern Minnesota need to take care on Sunday after a mudslide closed a highway south of Courtland.

The Brown County Sheriff shared images of a vehicle mired in gooey mud on Highway 68 between Mankato and New Ulm, saying that teams were working to clean up the area as soon as possible.

Not only was the mudslide slowing traffic, but other road closures in the area from construction made travel a trial.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities recommended a morning drive through the small town of Madelia as a way to continue on your way with minimal stress.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, officials announced that Highway 68 was back open.

Highway 68 south of Courtland has reopened to traffic following a mudslide that occurred earlier this morning just west of County Road 24. Visit https://t.co/OAq7yc361o for current road conditions. (May 14 at 10 a.m.) pic.twitter.com/rQIeMo63yi — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) May 14, 2023

The surrounding area in Brown County has seen rising waters over the past week, with other road closures in the area. Flood waters can be seen lapping against the pavement on County Road 18/110th Street and County Road 8 in other videos posted by the sheriff's office on Sunday.

