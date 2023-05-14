Mudslide slows morning traffic with closure on Highway 68

COURTLAND, Minn. — Motorists in southern Minnesota need to take care on Sunday after a mudslide closed a highway south of Courtland.
The Brown County Sheriff shared images of a vehicle mired in gooey mud on Highway 68 between Mankato and New Ulm, saying that teams were working to clean up the area as soon as possible.
Not only was the mudslide slowing traffic, but other road closures in the area from construction made travel a trial.
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities recommended a morning drive through the small town of Madelia as a way to continue on your way with minimal stress.
Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, officials announced that Highway 68 was back open.
The surrounding area in Brown County has seen rising waters over the past week, with other road closures in the area. Flood waters can be seen lapping against the pavement on County Road 18/110th Street and County Road 8 in other videos posted by the sheriff's office on Sunday.
Watch more WeatherMinds:
Watch the latest deep dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.