1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8.

The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.

Ivan Davis of Minneapolis was flown from the scene by air ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he died from his injuries Friday, Aug. 12.

One other motorcyclist traveling with the group suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the crash.

