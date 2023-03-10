Busy Saturday in St. Paul could cause traffic delays

ST PAUL, Minn. — If you're heading into downtown St. Paul this Saturday, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination.
A myriad of big-ticket events happening on March 11 could lead to traffic backups, and some roads will remain closed through the weekend.
On Saturday, the MSHSL Boys Hockey State Tournament is being played at the Xcel Energy Center, the Saint Paul RiverCentre is hosting the Let's Play Hockey Expo and Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show, and the Roy Wilkins Auditorium will play host to the Minnesota Roller Derby.
The following streets around Rice Park will be closed from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12:
- Washington Street from 5th Street to Kellogg Boulevard
- 4th Street from Market Street to Washington Street
Visitors to any of these events are encouraged to use the city's free parking app to find more information on locations and rates.
