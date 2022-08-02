Teens injured in rollover crash near Cambridge

Isanti County sheriff's officials say the early investigation indicates alcohol and speeding may have been factors in the crash that injured five, one critically.

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — Five teens were injured, one of them critically after the car they were in rolled and crashed near Cambridge early Tuesday morning.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash east of Highway 47 on County Road 5 shortly before 3:00 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived they located a vehicle deep in the woods with five teenagers near where the car crashed, according to an incident report from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

An 18-year-old female passenger was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition. The car's driver, a 17-year-old male, and another teen passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Sheriff's officials say early results from the investigation indicate alcohol and speeding may have been factors in the crash.

A statement from the sheriff's office added that the two other teen passengers, were checked at the scene but not transported for medical treatment.

This investigation remains ongoing and KARE11 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

