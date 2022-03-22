Murder trial begins for Demetrius Wynne, accused of killing Susan Spiller

Wynne, now 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the 2015 death of the Minneapolis artist.

Nearly seven years after Susan Spiller was murdered, the trial for her accused killer is now underway in Minneapolis.

Demetrius Wynne, now 21 years old, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to Spiller's death. Wynne's trial was originally scheduled to start back in 2021, but jury selection was postponed until March 21, 2022.

In July 2015, police found Spiller's body inside her home while doing a welfare check. The 68-year-old artist and community activist died of "complex homicidal violence," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, but who was responsible for Spiller's death remained a mystery for years.

In June of 2019 police arrested then-18-year-old Wynne after his fingerprints, which were collected in an unrelated case, came back as a match to prints collected at the scene of Spiller's murder.

Wynne was 14 years old at the time of the murder, and was originally arrested and and charged in juvenile court. He was then charged as an adult at the request of prosecutors.

Spiller is remembered by friends and the community as a beloved artist who was known for her colorful work with fused glass.

"She was the kindest, most generous soul," Spiller's friend Daune Atter told KARE 11 after Wynne was charged in 2019.

Atter earlier described Spiller's death as a "gut punch" to their neighborhood.

