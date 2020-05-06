Music in the Zoo summer concert series canceled for 2020

It's the first cancellation in the 27-year history of the event at Minnesota Zoo.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The long-running "Music in the Zoo" summer concert series at the Minnesota Zoo is being canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The safety and health of all involved is our first priority, along with not compromising the unique and magical live music experience at the Minnesota Zoo that artists and fans alike have come to love and expect. The health crisis of COVID-19 has unfortunately rendered this impossible at this time," concert promoter Sue McLean & Associates said in a statement.

It's the first cancellation for the event in its 27-year history.

The Minnesota Zoo temporarily closed to the public on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In early May, the Zoo announced staff reductions affecting 125 positions as a result of the closure.

The Zoo continues to operate as a "virtual experience" with special programming available through the Minnesota Zoo website.

