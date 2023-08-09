The native Minnesotan could be forced to appear for questioning after losing his cool during depositions. He's being sued by former Dominion employee Eric Coomer.

DENVER — Attorneys for the Coloradan suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell want the election denier to answer questions in court because of his conduct during depositions.

Eric Coomer, a former director with Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, is suing Lindell for defamation after suggesting he is a traitor who rigged the 2020 election. Lindell is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

In a motion filed Sept. 7, Coomer's legal team called Lindell "disrespectful," saying he was "vulgar, threatening, loud" during depositions. They also described him as "evasive" and "largely non-responsive," and said he walked out of a deposition last month.

Lawyers for Coomer provided transcripts and videos to the judge of previous questionings, asking that Lindell be compelled to appear in court in Denver for a rescheduled deposition.

"How dare he come and sue My Pillow. He's a scumbag for doing that. Put that in there, scumbag S-C-U-M-bag," Lindell said in one video. "Do I think you guys and them are traitors to our country by what you did to MyPillow? Yes! We are made in America."

In another: "When you say lumpy pillows, now you're an a**hole. You got that? You're an a**hole."

Lindell referred to attorneys as "your highness" when they deposed him, court documents says, and called them "criminals" and "slime."

According to the attorneys' motion, one court reporter refused to come back for the depositions because of Lindell's behavior.

Videos also show Lindell attack the Colorado-based U.S. District Judge Nina Wang, who will be the one to decide if he should be ordered to appear in court to answer questions.

Coomer's attorneys also want Lindell to cover costs associated with the previous deposition.

Lindell was first served papers in the lawsuit in April 2022 at the "Colorado Election Truth Rally." 9NEWS political reporter Marshall Zelinger was shooting video at the event when a process server gave Lindell the documents.

Coomer has sued various groups and individuals for defamation related to election-rigging claims. Most recently, he settled with One American News Network.