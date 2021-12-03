Mystery donor, 'Saint Grand' is stuffing red kettles again

The Salvation Army says it's seeing mysterious, big-money donations again this holiday season.

MINNEAPOLIS — It appears "Saint Grand" is at it again.

The Salvation Army says someone has given four separate donations of $1,000 in red kettles — using brand new $100 bills — in the north metro area.

That's the calling card for the mysterious donor, Saint Grand, who has been donating the stacks of crisp C-notes since 2011.

According to a Salvation Army news release, "Saint Grand" has donated a total of $152,500 to red kettles.

"These gifts could not come at a better time. We may never know the identity of Saint Grand, but we want this donor to know how grateful we are, as these gifts will directly help those experiencing hardships from the pandemic," said Commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division, Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, in the news release.