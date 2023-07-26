Mystery peacock on the loose in Washington County

Residents say the bird, which is actually a peahen (a female of the species), has been hanging around the Pine Springs/Mahtomedi area for a month or so.

PINE SPRINGS, Minn. — Neighborhoods generally recognize an interloper, especially one that hangs around without much purpose.

So, it should come as no surprise that residents in the east metro were on alert when an uninvited visitor wandered into their lives this summer, an exotic creature that is making herself right at home.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner in Pine Springs called recently to report that a peahen - the female, less colorful version of a peacock - was in their neighborhood, and showed no inclination to go anywhere else. A post on the department's Facebook page says deputies responded and talked to a number of residents, but were unable to learn anything about a potential owner.

Someone responding to the post said the peahen was also spotted in Mahtomedi and has been wandering the area for about a month. Washington County Public Information Specialist Laura Perkins says the bird has not been reported as aggressive, and that the sheriff's office really has no place to keep her, so the visiting peahen is being allowed to go about her business.

On today's edition of "Animals of Washington County"... This afternoon, our 911 Emergency Communications Response... Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 24, 2023

The county would, however, like to reunite the exotic bird with her owner. If you know who that might be, please call non-emergency dispatch at 651-439-9381.

