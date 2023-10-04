N. Lyndale Ave. ramp in Minneapolis closing Monday for Plymouth Ave. bridge project

More orange cones will be popping up like spring flowers near downtown Minneapolis on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is shutting down the N. Lyndale Ave. ramp to westbound Interstate 94.

Crews need the ramp closure so they can begin work on the piers under the Plymouth Ave. bridge that crosses over I-94.

Expect the N. Lyndale Ave. ramp to be closed until early June.

"Motorists should follow the posted detour from N. Lyndale Ave. to Plymouth Ave. to Washington Ave.," according to a MnDOT news release.

The Plymouth Ave. bridge will completely shut down in both directions for reconstruction beginning in late May that will last through the fall.

The bridge is getting resurfaced and the nearby intersection at Plymouth Ave. and Third St. will get improved sidewalks, ramps and signals, according to MnDOT.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+