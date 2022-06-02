National Eagle Center reopening after renovation

Located along the Mississippi River in Wabasha, the National Eagle Center will reopen to the public on June 3 after closing for a months-long expansion project.

Example video title will go here for this video

WABASHA, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on Oct. 15, 2021.

After closing its doors for nearly eight months, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha is gearing up to reopen to the public.

The center has completed Phase 1 of its multi-year, $27 million Wabasha Riverfront Revitalization Project and will welcome daily visitors starting Friday, June 3.

The Riverfront Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for adults 17 and older costs $12 and $10 for kids 4-16. Children under 3 and members get in for free.

At the nearby Main Street Program Center at 110 Main Street West, live eagle ambassadors will give presentations each day at 1 p.m. Additional programs are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Upgrades from Phase 1 include renovations to the existing facility, expanded eagle care facilities, updated exhibit spaces and bigger spaces for public eagle displays. Work on outdoor portions of the expansion, which will include an outdoor Amphitheater, will continue throughout the summer.

“We are hopeful that all our guests – those who have visited before and those that are new – will have a wonderful experience visiting the renovated Riverfront Center," said Dr. Meg Gammage-Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of the Center. "While there is still much to be accomplished with the development of the new amphitheater, dockage, and Big Jo Alley walkway, we are thrilled to be able to share new stories and much more of the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection with the public."

Founded in 1989, the National Eagle Center is a nonprofit organization that works to educate the public on eagle populations, honor the symbol and significance of eagles in American history and world cultures and support environmental conservation and sustainability.

Watch more local news: