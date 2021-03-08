"It’s just so important now more than ever that we really know our neighbors" | National Night Out brings communities together

Minneapolis Police have issued 1,400 block permits for the annual National Night Out event on Tuesday evening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis neighborhoods will join other neighborhoods across the country in getting together for food, conversation and fun at National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3.

Scott Woller with the North Loop Neighborhood Association says the annual event is meant to connect neighbors and can be as simple as bringing some sodas out to the end of your cul-de-sac or meeting up in your lobby.

"Part of public safety, part of building a great community, part of being a great city is not just great restaurants and bars and shopping and retail, it's people knowing people, people caring about people," Woller said.

Woller says the event is put on by neighbors for neighbors and if one isn't happening near you, you should set it up.

“You can do it. National Night Out is put on by you," Woller said.

For the past four years, Cara Deanes has answered the call to help in her Webber Camden neighborhood.

"You know it's been a rough year here in Minneapolis and we are just so looking forward to hanging out with one another," Deanes said.

Deanes says there will be bouncy houses, food trucks and ways to support local artists and vendors.

“I think it’s just so important now more than ever that we really know our neighbors and know those that we are living in relation with," Deanes said.

National Night Out is also a time for police officers to get out and meet community members.

The events are mostly funded by homeowner associations and neighbors, but the police department does help with issuing block permits.

Officer Luther Krueger with the Minneapolis Police Department says 1,400 permits were issued this year.

Police won't be able to stop by all of the parties but will make a point to stop at the ones who requested an officer's presence.

"We hope it will mostly be a manner of talking about the partnerships that we do need to have, to talk about crime and how can we reduce crime, prevent crimes from happening," Officer Krueger said.

Officer Krueger has seen firsthand the impact that just one night a year can have.

"My own block in South Minneapolis 1993, our first National Night Out block party, it turned our block around," Officer Krueger said. “When neighbors get to know each other they feel safer, they know even if there’s dire situations, they know where to get help, they know who to lean on.”

Following a year of unrest and unknowns, Deanes says it is so critical for Minneapolis that neighbors know each other.

"There's been so much happening, and we have to know each other by name. We have to get back to that old-school neighborhood feel where our kids know one another," Deanes said.

Attendance at National Night Out events will be capped at 50 due to COVID.