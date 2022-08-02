x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tuesday is National Night Out in the Twin Cities and across the country

It is National Night Out, a night trying to bring back a sense of community and safety to neighborhoods across the country.
Credit: Downtown Mpls Neighborhood Association
A screen grab of the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association's National Night Out event.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, August 2 is the nationwide annual National Night Out. The event is traditionally held on the first Tuesday of August every year. 

The goal of NNO is to make communities safer by bringing neighbors and police together. 

Those goals have become more complicated in Minneapolis in recent years. Many in the city are feeling rising concerns about violent crime, like car jackings, and distrust of the police department, especially after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

RELATED: National Night Out takes on new meaning for some Minneapolis residents

At the 2021 NNO event in the Heritage Park neighborhood of north Minneapolis, police were not invited. Organizers said they didn't want policing that makes people feel like they're not at ease. They said that the key to safe communities is knowing your neighbors.

One of the local events planned for 2022 is hosted by the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Commons Park. There will be free food, fun for kids and a performance from the Blue Water Kings Band. Police will be invited to that event.

Meanwhile, in St. Paul the city's largest NNO event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Union Depot. Check out work from local artists, dance to a DJ and create some chalk art while meeting your neighbors. 

RELATED: U of M pilot program addressing mounting concerns over campus safety

RELATED: Penalties for repeat offenders debated

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cheerleading, backflipping, umpire is the talk of Minnesota youth softball