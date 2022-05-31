Video reveals extent of tornado damage in Forada, Minnesota

The National Weather Service is still assessing the storm's impact across Douglas and Todd counties and has yet to assign an EF-scale rating to the damage.

FORADA, Minn. — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a tornado hit the small lakeside town of Forada, Minnesota during a bout of severe storms on Monday, May 30.

NWS crews are still assessing tornado damage across Douglas and Todd counties in western Minnesota and have yet to assign an EF-scale rating to the damage. The agency also had crews investigating damage in Swift, McLeod and Carver counties.

Forada is about eight miles south of Alexandria and borders Maple Lake.

Monday night, Forada Fire Chief Stephen VanLuik escorted a KARE 11 crew to see the storm's aftermath. About 100 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Tuesday morning, the widespread damage was more visible as community members started the process of cleaning up their homes. Photos and videos revealed downed trees and power lines. The roofs of several homes were completely ripped off. Other structures were nearly leveled by the storm.

This tornado is second twister to impact the area in about 17 days. The first was a confirmed tornado that touched down in Alexandria on May 13.

Slightly farther northeast in Cass County, officials are estimating at least $120,000 worth of damage, saying the most extensive damage occurred in Poplar and Byron Townships. The NWS is still inspecting the area to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.

