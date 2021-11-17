Natural gas outages reported in parts of Delano on chilly night

Xcel Energy technicians will be knocking on doors to restore services, and expect services will be restored for customers who respond by 11 p.m.

DELANO, Minn. — The City of Delano says some of its residents are without natural gas, as of around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The city says nearly 265 homes are without the service in an area north of County Road 30 and west of First Street.

If you are impacted by this outage, the city says Xcel technicians will be moving home to home in an attempt to relight gas services by 11 p.m. - though they caution services can only be reinitiated if a customer is home at the time of their arrival.

Customers who are unavailable during this door-knocking phase, can later contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999.