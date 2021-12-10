Navigating snow emergencies in the Twin Cities

In honor of our first big storm — and to spare you the cost of a ticket and a tow — we offer a reminder of what to do should your city declare a snow emergency.

MINNEAPOLIS — The first flakes are flying in southern and central Minnesota, as our meteorologists predict up to 12 inches of snow accumulation in some parts of the state.

In honor of this season's first big storm — and to spare you the cost of a ticket and a tow — we offer a reminder of what to do in the metro should your city declare a snow emergency.

Day 1: Don't park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or until the street is fully plowed.

Day 2: Don't park on the even numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed. Additionally, don't park on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or until the parkway is fully plowed.

Day 3: Don't park on the odd numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed.

Beginning at 9 p.m., all night plow routes will be plowed. Don't park on night plow routes, which include all of downtown and streets with signs reading "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" or "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Beginning at 8 a.m., all day plow routes will be plowed. Don't park on these routes. They aren't marked by signs — if a street doesn't have any night plow signs and isn't downtown, the city said you should consider it a day plow route.

