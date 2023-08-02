Iconic NE Minneapolis restaurant Psycho Suzi's to close

Owner Leslie Bock listed her neighboring business, Betty Danger's Country Club, for sale last year.

MINNEAPOLIS — An iconic Northeast Minneapolis bar and eatery will close in August.

Psycho Suzie's Motor Lounge announced it will permanently close on Aug. 19.

"For the past two decades we've welcomed you through our tiki laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends… but all good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat," said owner Leslie Bock, in a Facebook post.

The bar, located at 1900 Marshall St. NE, was known for its decorative flair and creative menu, which included pickle roll-ups, chicken sidecars and Tiki drinks.

Although the business' departure is sure to leave some saddened, the writing may have already been written on the wall.

Bock listed her neighboring business, Betty Danger's Country Club, for sale last year.

When she was asked by KARE 11 if Psycho Suzi's would remain open at the time, Bock said, "That's the plan... at some point I will sell it. I don’t have any kids and that’s part of my retirement money. "

