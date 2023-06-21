Nearly $13 million perimeter fence approved for U.S. Bank Stadium

The project concept was initially unveiled in September 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Construction for a new perimeter fence around U.S. Bank Stadium is expected to begin this summer.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Board approved a gross price of $12,788,701 for the fence, which is Phase 1 of the stadium's Secured Perimeter project.

In the first phase of the project, a permanent, secured perimeter will be established on the south, east, and north sides of the stadium.

The new fencing will increase public safety, according to the MSFAB.

“It focuses on the security issue, while not losing the great iconic design, and beauty of U.S. Bank Stadium," Lester Bagley, vice president of public affairs for the Minnesota Vikings said when the plan was first announced.

The planned construction date for the project is June 30.

Kansas City, Missouri-based architecture firm Populous presented a cost estimate of $230,990,503 for stadium maintenance and an additional $47,812,500 estimate (over 10 years), back in March.

The MSFAB agreed to an architecture and engineering agreement for the fence with Populous in November of 2022.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+