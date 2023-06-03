Nearly 200 people evacuated from Rochester condominium due to structural concerns

Streets around Rochester Towers Condominium will remain closed until the building is deemed "safe".

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Approximately 180 tenants evacuated a condominium in Rochester on Friday due to structural concerns with the building.

Images shared with KARE show residents leaving the building as instructed, and packing their vehicles with bags and suitcases.

The condominium is located at 207 5th Avenue SW and is 15 stories with over 90 units.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, city officials said a full evacuation of the building was expected to be completed around 7:30 p.m., and the Rochester Fire and Police departments would conduct door-to-door checks.

Property management and private crews will begin working on the building once it's been verified everyone has evacuated.

The City of Rochester says property management is working with all residents to find temporary housing and the Rochester Emergency Management team is on standby to assist with temporary shelter through Red Cross if needed.

However, a location for that temporary shelter has not yet been identified.

