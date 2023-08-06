'Needs aren't seasonal' | Toys for Tots to deliver gifts through summer

Toys for Tots is providing 100 truckloads of toys and educational resources to 60 non-profit organizations.

MINNESOTA, USA — It's June and the holidays are far from the mind, but a well-known charity run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve every winter is bringing gift-giving to the forefront this summer.

"Most people know Toys for Tots as a Christmas-time charity," said Col. Ted Silvester, vice president for marketing and development for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Needs don't end just because the holidays are over."

Silvester said the Marines and volunteers distributed more than 24 million toys to 10 million kids last holiday season, breaking a record despite record inflation. He added outside help is now making it possible to keep giving through the end of summer.

"Outside of the holidays, our Marines are deploying and training and answering our nation's calls, so they can't do Toys for Tots all year long," Silvester said. "So we partner with other organizations that have distribution networks and already have plans in place helping communities."

Toys for Tots aims to provide 100 truckloads of "toys, gifts, and educational resources" to 60 nonprofit partners in 26 states by the end of summer. So far, 60 of the trucks have departed in 16 states, including Minnesota.

Goals for the "Smiles for Today, Hope for Tomorrow Initiative" align with the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, which was founded in 2008. Last year, that program donated one million books to low-income students in Title I schools nationwide. This year, the organization donated another one million books. Book distributions typically begin after the winter holidays and wrap by the end of the school year.

"Our then president and CEO … he came to find out that the biggest barrier to childhood literacy was simply having access to age-appropriate books," Silvester said. "As a year-round force for good, Toys for Tots wants to provide children in need with the tools and educational resources necessary to help prevent learning loss."

Silvester says the items the non-profits will distribute to communities this summer aren't leftover donations from the holiday season but rather gifts from corporate partners that are stored in a third-party warehouse.

While the Marines are busy serving, Toys for Tots does not collect toys from the community during spring, summer, and early fall as local campaigns are typically inactive until October. However, Silvester says the foundation purchases plenty of toys this time of year and monetary donations from the community are welcome year-round.

