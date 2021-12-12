Prior Lake neighbors collect donations for Kentucky hometown devastated by tornado

The neighbors are planning to drive to the Bowling Green area to drop off donations this week, and you can help out.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities, and aid is desperately needed to help get people back on their feet.

That's all the motivation two Prior Lake neighbors need to help their tornado ravaged communities out of catastrophe.

"Baby wipes, diapers, baby toys," says Prior Lake resident Charles Workman as he points to items placed in a trailer outside his home. "Brand new blankets here, brand new toys, stuff never been opened...these donations here are just from this morning only."

In this season of giving, cars drove up and dropped items off.

"Kind of a little sentimental this time of year to see such devastation. So many families won't be able to experience Christmas," says Workman.

The deadly tornadoes ripped through six states in all, leaving a trail of destruction.

Workman's donation drive started with a Facebook callout to his Prior Lake community to send items, clothes and groceries to his Kentucky hometown devastated by the storm.

"Bowling Green is where we go," says Workman.

Also collecting donations to take to Kentucky midweek is Workman's neighbor, Timothy Bessette. "My entire family still lives there, they're first responders in Bowling Green," he says.



Bessette and Workman met as neighbors, and share a special connection to the Bowling Green area.

"It was just kind of ironic how we both ended up in the same area from each other," says Bessette.

"As neighbors, we became friends and we found out that Timmy is actually from around 15 minutes from the Bowling Green area," says Workman.

As both friends decided to help gather donations from those in their Prior Lake community to take to those in need, they're spreading a little holiday joy to their hometown communities devastated by the storms.

Both neighbors are planning to drive to the Bowling Green area to drop off donations this week.

For information, reach out to Charles Workman, here on Facebook or at 952-457-1946.

Items requested: Groceries, water, diapers, baby food, formula, hygiene items, sleeping bags, backpacks, kids toys and clothes, adult clothes, gift cards, and cash.

For a full list of professional organizations accepting donations, visit the website here.