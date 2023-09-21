New Census data gives detailed insight into Minnesota's diversity

Demographers hope this data will help people better understand the make up of Minnesota's population.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Data from the 2020 U.S. Census was released Thursday, and for the very first time, it includes a detailed look at diversity in Minnesota.

Demographers hope this data will help people understand our state better.

Normally demographic data account for broad demographic groups. This time, the U.S. Census included about 1500 sub-groups.

"We have never had the level of detail that we have today," said Susan Brower, the state demographer. "This data allows us to show which neighborhoods the Hmong population has settled in, or the Somali population, or Asian Indian residents of Minnesota."

Data shows that the largest non-white populations include Mexican, African American, Hmong, Somali and Asian Indian.

"Data suggests that there are about 47,000 Asian Indians living in Minnesota. That's one of the largest and fastest-growing groups in the state," said Brower.

Brower says the trends can point out what the state will look like in the future.

"The numbers that were released today also show us just how diverse our youngest residents of the state are," she said. "Because we know we have a very diverse set of children, we know that our future, as a state will be more diverse as well."

People of color make up nearly 25 percent of Minnesota's population. Brower hopes the 2020 census will play a better role in supporting them.

"When there are programs or policy interventions, or even employers looking to find workers, we have a much better sense of the languages that people might speak and the culture that they're part of," she said. "These are all kinds of details that are helpful for a lot of different people."

