New accessible recreation opportunities open at state parks later this month

In addition to the all-terrain track chairs that were introduced June 1, the Minnesota DNR announced Monday that new accessible trails will open later this month.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday they're opening more recreational opportunities for residents across the state, allowing all Minnesotans to celebrate “Great Outdoors Month” throughout June.

The Minnesota DNR kicked off the celebration earlier this month with introductions to new adaptive equipment like all-terrain track chairs and an adaptive beach chair.

“Every year, we are making progress on increasing access to the outdoors,” Ann Pierce, the Parks and Trails director said. “Increasing adaptive-supported recreation opportunities throughout the state helps ensure all Minnesotans can explore the great outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of time spent in nature.”

The DNR announced that they are expanding access to new recreation amenities outside the innovative electric-powered chairs at other state parks on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.: Ribbon cutting at the Gitchi-Gami State Trail where a new, fully accessible, non-motorized 4.5-mile trail will open that connects Cut Face Creek Wayside to Grand Marais.





Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m.: The new Shipwreck Creek campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park will have accessible, drive-in electric sites, an accessible bathroom and shower building, and direct access to Lake County’s Split Rock Wilds mountain bike trail system and the Gitchi-Gami State Trail.





Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m.: Grand opening at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area that will feature 15.1 miles of mountain bike trails, including 7.4 miles of adaptive trails for hand-bike and other assistive bikes, and a 1.4-mile accessible walking trail.





Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m.: Grand opening of the new St. Croix State Park visitor center exhibit which includes audio description that allows visitors to easily interact with and move around the interpretive exhibit.

