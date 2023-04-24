New Black-owned candy store to open in St. Paul's historic Rondo Neighborhood

The Tooth Fairy Candy Store is located at 861 Selby Ave. Its grand opening will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Arreta-Rie Johnson owns Tooth Fairy Candy Store, located on bustling Selby Avenue in the historic Rondo community.

"I was born in the Rondo community some 62 years ago," she said.

With a mix of nostalgic treasures.

"Old school, I call it," said Johnson.

This store has something for all.

“I don’t know what’s going to be a hit, we’ve got some modern-day candy, too," she said.

Johnson got the idea to open the shop through an organization she started to help neighborhood kids. D.I.V.I.N.E. Institute initially emerged from a need to engage inner-city youth in the summer by working on their vocabulary and manners.

"I started D.I.V.I.N.E many years ago — about 28 or 29 years ago," she said. "So our bottom line is to inspire youth to learn, and so I started it as an advance vocabulary for youth; it evolved into a group home.”

While this building holds decades of history...

"This building has been a part of our family for 40 years," she said. “I was in a position to purchase the building; we needed an office for D.I.V.I.N.E and I had to have the building because of the history.”

She’s also teaching entrepreneurship to young girls in her community.

"I wanted the girls to see what it's like to see the beginnings of opening a business to see how to open a business," she said.

Using candy...

"I always said if I owned a candy store, I would name it Fairy Godmother — that’s what the girls call me in the community.”

Inspiring the next generation to dream big.

“We want this to be a fun and inspiring place for youth and we want them to eat sweets responsibly," she said.

The store officially opens its doors this Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m.

