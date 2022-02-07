More new stores coming to the Mall of America

From jewelry to Japanese cuisine, here's what's coming to the Mall of America in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After announcing 10 new stores were taking up residence inside the Bloomington shopping destination back in January, the Mall of America is gearing up to welcome another batch of retailers.

MOA hasn't specified when the following stores will officially open their doors, but here's a look at what's coming:

Blue Nile

Find Handcrafted engagement rings and fine jewelry where customers can design their perfect pieces.

Climbzone

A unique family-focused climbing center concept where climbers can scale walls like Mount Rushmore, the Abraham Lincoln Memorial, or take a trek across a state map of the United States. Each wall is designed to allow children of all ages to push themselves to their personal limits

Ebisu

The Japanese lifestyle store features everything from kitchenware to beauty products, everyday necessities, and electronics.

Kura Sushi

A Japanese restaurant where guests can enjoy authentic Japanese sushi from either the revolving bar or straight from a touchpad to order plates of their favorite sushi.

Nectar Bath Treats

Nectar Bath Treats offers handmade bath and beauty confections with simple and clean ingredients inspired by nature. Their philosophy is to put the fun in functional through handcrafted experiences with delightful bath and beauty treats.

OFFLINE by Aerie

Shoppers will find leggings, sports bras, tops, workout dresses, skirts and more that are made for movement.

Purple

Need better sleep? Purple mattresses feature GelFlex Grid – which provides support and instantly adapts as you move without trapping body heat.

Last month, MOA announced Draper James, a lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, Global Braids, which specializes in natural hair products, Duck Donuts and more had set up shop inside the 5.6 million square foot space.

More local news from KARE 11