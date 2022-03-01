Ice Castles open Friday at Long Lake Regional Park

The popular winter attraction opens at Long Lake Regional Park on Jan. 7 after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Looking for more ways to take advantage of an already frigid Minnesota winter? Grab your warmest gear and cameras for a trip to the New Brighton Ice Castles.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park open for the season.

Throughout the acre-sized attraction visitors can walk through ice-carved tunnels, take a ride on the frozen slide, snap photos on an ice throne and new this year, walk through a forest light grove and ice sculpture garden.

Tickets for the Ice Castles for on sale on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. You can find more information on hours and ticket prices here.

After taking a hiatus in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ice castles are back for second year in New Brighton and seventh year in Minnesota. Artisans have spent the last eight weeks harvesting and building the icy wonderland, which is embedded with colorful LED lights.

The New Brighton location is one of five Ice Castles sites in the United States and will be the first to open for the season.

Other locations in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire and New York are slated to open in the coming weeks.

