New Brighton Ice Castles closing for the season

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Ice Castles announced that its New Brighton attraction will close for the season later this month. 

The interactive winter wonderland, located at Long Lake Regional Park, will be open to visitors until Sunday, March 12. 

Since the Ice Castles opened for the season on Dec. 31, 2022, thousands have shown up to experience the attraction, which includes "ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, intricate sculptures, an ice bar, and a tubing hill," according to a press release. 

The 2022-2023 season opening was the earliest opening for the Minnesota location in nearly a decade. 

Tickets for the final two weekends of the season are available on the Ice Castles website.

