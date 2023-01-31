New report released on Minneapolis' 'Operation Endeavor' public safety project

The city's Office of Community Safety announced new findings following the first 90 days of the collaboration.

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis Office of Community Safety (OCS) released a new report on Operation Endeavor.

The report includes data on new findings from the collaboration over the last 90 days. Operation Endeavor used data from calls for service (CFS) made to Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) to compile the findings.

According to the report, from September to December 2022 the number of CFS made in relation to gun-related incidents decreased from 2,879 in 2021 to 1,782. Calls made regarding gunshot wound victims also decreased, from 114 in 2021 to 80 in 2022.

In addition, calls made about carjacking incidents decreased from 267 in 2021 to 93 in 2022.

"While the numbers are trending in the right direction, that doesn’t mean our work is done," said Mayor Jacob Frey, in a statement on the data. "Our Office of Community Safety continues to work alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and community outreach teams who have been integral partners in the success of Operation Endeavor. We are well on our way but now have to push even further.”

You can view the full report on the new data here.

