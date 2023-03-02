Chef fatally shot after telling guests to leave after celebration of life

Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles was catering the event and "sternly telling them it's time to go" when the time came to clean the community room.

SAINT PAUL, Minn — A search warrant filed in Ramsey County reveals that Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles, who was catering a celebration of life at a senior housing center, was shot to death Feb. 25 after "sternly" telling people it was time to leave.

The 34-year-old Jiles and 37-year-old Troy Kennedy died and three other people were wounded in the shooting that took place Saturday in the parking lot outside the Kings Crossing by Episcopal Homes on Dale St. in Saint Paul.

Multiple witnesses told police the name of the man who carried out the shooting, the search warrant affidavit said. He is a 52-year-old who was convicted of aiding and abetting murder in 1994 and received an 18.75-year prison sentence. The man also admitted he was the get-away driver for three men who murdered a 19-year-old in Saint Paul in 1993.

KARE 11 is not naming the alleged shooter because he has not been charged in the current case involving Jiles and Kennedy, but St. Paul police announced Thursday they've made an arrest and the suspect is currently in custody.

About 100 people attended the celebration of life for Edna Scott, which was planned by Jiles' aunt. They rented the community room from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but at about 5 p.m. they started to clean up and told people it was time to leave so they would have time to get the job done, Jiles' aunt told police.

"[Jiles] started telling people sternly that it was time to go" which led to an argument, the search warrant affidavit said. "The argument continued into the parking lot area north of the building. [Jile's aunt] said she went outside to see what the commotion was and heard a volley of gunshots and saw [the suspect] standing over Jiles, who was lying on the ground."

Documents say police looked at surveillance video from the community room and identified the suspect. They then spotted him on United Hospital parking lot surveillance footage after the shooting, dropping off two women at the hospital and then driving away in a white Kia Soul, according to the search warrant affidavit.

Two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and a man suffered a life-threatening injury and was listed in critical condition at Regions Hospital.

One witness told police that the suspect shot Jiles first, then continued to "recklessly shoot at everyone."

