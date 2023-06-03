Plymouth shooting raises questions over rentals

The home was being rented on VRBO when the shooting happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — KARE 11 is learning new information, following a man's death at a house in Plymouth on Saturday night. The home was being rented on VRBO when the shooting happened.

City staff say the property is a licensed rental property in Plymouth. Before Saturday, the city had not received any reports of issues at the property, since it was licensed as rental in December of last year.

"Definitely on edge. Probably will be for some time unfortunately," said neighbor Matthew Haglund.

Haglund lives near the scene of the deadly shooting night in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North in Plymouth.

By Monday, many questions remain, including what policies are in place to prevent crime from happening at short-term rentals in the first place.

KARE 11 talked with the VRBO "host" of the home over the phone. She's not the owner but operates the short-term rental. She didn't want to talk on camera but shared the VRBO rental had policies in place, banning parties and restricting renters to at least 26 years old. She also shared, according to the VRBO booking, it was being rented by one person with no additional guests.

However, neighbors said a far different situation played out with a number of teens running out of the house after the shooting and a bus brought in to take people from the scene.

"Cities started weighing because they saw some of the problems that can come with short term rentals, not always," said Real Estate Attorney Nancy Polomis. She explained rentals are regulated differently city to city.

"If the owner was abiding by the rental regulations of Plymouth and the host was reinforcing that and was imposing restrictions that may have even been more stringent than what the short-term rental platform required, they've done what they can do," Polomis said. "90% of short-term rentals probably go off without a hitch."

Haglund said it's a tragedy he never expected across the street from his home.

"Someone lost their life so that's horrific," Haglund said.

KARE 11 has reached out to VRBO for comment and has not heard back. The owner of the home did not want to comment and said her lawyer would be sharing a statement.

Plymouth Police Department has not released information on if anyone was arrested in the shooting.

Watch more local news: