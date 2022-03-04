New Hope apartment fire forces residents to evacuate, destroys 6 units

According to fire officials, one person was hospitalized but no one was killed in Sunday's apartment fire in New Hope.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — An apartment fire damaged six units and impacted three others in New Hope on Sunday morning.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue Fire Chief Sarah Larson, the entire apartment building had to be evacuated after an appliance fire in one apartment unit soon turned into an apartment fire. Once the fire started in one apartment, it soon spread to five others, becoming a third-alarm fire, and impacted three more units before fire crews put it out.

The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5600 block of Boone Avenue in New Hope and it was labor-intensive for firefighters, Larson said.

"We needed to check every unit and every floor and make sure everybody was out safely," Larson told KARE 11.

Officials say one person was hospitalized but no one was killed in the fire. However, Larson did say a number of residents will be displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross was on site to help people find shelter for the night.

"People are heroes and they come out and do things that they to do when it's important and that's the incredible part about our society," Larson said.

Officials said in a press release that initial evidence points to the fire being started accidently and the cause is still under investigation

Watch more local news: