Justice Alan Page Elementary is second school to be named for Minnesota great

Vikings Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page was on hand to cut the ribbon and tour the school.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Justice Alan Page Elementary was officially named Tuesday, as the man himself performed the ribbon cutting outside the school.

It's the second time in a matter of years that a local school has been named after Page.

Page earned a law degree from the University of Minnesota, eventually becoming the state's first African American Supreme Court justice. He's also a former Vikings player who was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The latest school named for him was built in less than two years, thanks to a bond referendum that voters passed in 2019.

"It's not every day that that sort of thing happens," said Page at the event. "So, thank you, thank you, thank you."

The community first put forth some 60 names that the school board then whittled down to three. The public eventually had the final say, like Lenette Cavada, whose 6-year-old grandson attends the school.

"It's very inspirational that he actually had two careers, so it's a privilege for kids to learn that history," said Cavada about Page. "And to have them take part in the development of their education and know that they have different options."

The building houses 750 students from pre-K to 5th grade. The classrooms are full of mobile furniture, natural light and a library near the front entrance. Page helped welcome the students in last week and said they exude energy and excitement.

"And the promise that this building offers them to achieve their hopes and dreams for the future," said Page.

It was back in 2017 when the Minneapolis School Board changed the name of Ramsey Middle School after a campaign by the students there. Alexander Ramsey is known for forcing Native people out of the state for white settlement.

That school is now named Justice Alan Page Middle School.

