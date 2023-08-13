New memorial honoring fallen Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker is revealed

More than $70,000 was raised to install a bronze statue and granite plaque outside the Cold Spring Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLD SPRING, Minn. — It's been more than a decade since Rosella Decker last saw her son, Tom.

The former Cold Spring police officer was killed in the line of duty on November 29, 2012.

On Sunday, Decker saw her son outside the Cold Spring Police Department, enshrined in bronze.

"I don't have words for it," Decker said. "It just brings back all these memories, you know?"

Sunday, at the grand reveal of a new memorial honoring Officer Tom Decker, Rosella Decker shared some of those memories with the entire Cold Spring community.

A crowd of around 80 people gathered to pay their respects to Decker's family and the family of other fallen officers.

Police Chief Jason Blum spoke at Sunday's ceremony.

"Tommy was always one that would push officers to go to funerals and honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice," Chief Blum said. "Tommy wore a lot of different hats. He was a son, father, husband, brother, partner, friend...he was a lot to a lot of people.

Decker touched the lives of many who never even knew him personally, like Chuck Waletzko, who, along with his son Paul, spearheaded the fundraising efforts.

"My son used to live here in Cold Spring, and we were both inspired and had watched the funeral of Officer Tom Decker in 2012," Waletzko said. His son Paul spoke to the Cold Spring City Council last year to begin developing the memorial.

In the end, the community raised more than $70,000.

"This ensures that Tommy’s memory will be enshrined and kept for literally centuries to come," Waletzko said. "Because last time I checked, this granite isn’t going anywhere and so that means Tommy’s memory will stay with future generations."

Watch more local news: