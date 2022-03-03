Lift Bridge Brewing launches new beer for International Women's Day

Sales from the new brew, "Free the Bib," will support programs that help Stillwater area residents in need.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A team of women brewers in Stillwater, Minnesota is making waves through the male-dominated craft beer industry.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Lift Bridge Brewing Company is launching a dunkelweizen — a darker version of a hefeweizen, which does much more than bring a new brew to the market.

It's named "Free the Bibs," a nod to pro-women movements like "free the nipple" or "free the nips," suggested by brewery lab tech Bailey Larson.

"That was kind of to promote wearing bibs in the workplace. Women belong in the workplace. We need to be seen as well," Larson said.

Larson said the new beer is similar to a brown ale, and money from the beer sales will also go to Valley Outreach, a Stillwater nonprofit dedicated to providing food and clothes to locals in need.

Lift Bridge will also be taking in donations for feminine hygiene products throughout the month of March.

Larson said working at Lift Bridge made working as a woman in brewing easier.

"Lift Bridge has been a very inclusive environment for all the women that work here... it showcases just like, we all make the beer every day," Larson said.

Three years ago, there were about eight female brewers in the state of Minnesota, and now, there are more than 20.

"I'd say it's an upward trend, the amount of women in brewing," Larson said. "I think it's cool to highlight it; it feels good to make this beer because we put a bunch of effort into it."