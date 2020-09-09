New MSP Airport police chief named

Matt Christenson has been deputy chief at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since 2013.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport didn't have to look far to find their next police chief.

Matt Christenson has been with the MSP Police Department since 1991 when he joined the force as a community service officer. He rose through the ranks, becoming deputy chief of the department in 2013.

"Chief Christenson has tremendous knowledge of the entire policing operation at MSP, everything from anti-terrorism efforts to patrol, investigations, traffic control, community outreach and records administration,” said Mike Everson, director of public safety for the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “He is a proven leader and has developed strong relationships and trust both within the department and throughout the MSP Airport community.”

Christenson led the APD’s investigative division for almost 20 years, launched its explosives-detecting canine program in 2003 and helped develop the Airport Watch community policing program in 2008.

“One of the things that attracted me to serving in law enforcement at an airport is the tremendous variety and complexity of work combined with so many opportunities to build community with federal law enforcement agencies, airlines and other airport business, employees and travelers,” Chief Christenson said. “It is a tremendously dynamic environment where success is predicated on partnerships, relationship building and mutual trust. I am extremely honored to serve as chief of MSP’s police department.”

Matt Christenson holds a masters degree in public and non-profit administration, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.