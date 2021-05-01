New mural honors Metro Nashville officers who helped evacuate downtown neighborhood before blast

The officers were the first on the scene of the Second Avenue North blast sight downtown.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new mural in downtown Nashville is honoring the six Metro Police officers who helped evacuate the Second Avenue North area moments before a bomb exploded on Christmas morning.

The mural, designed by the people behind the I Believe in Nashville mural, was finished early Monday. They said they wanted to do something to honor the heroism of the six officers who saved many lives.

“Our designer came up with this mural and we knew we had to paint it somewhere,” said Tim Girst, CMO, I Believe in Nashville. “We wanted to get as close as we could to the bomb site while being safe.”

The faces of those six officers, one from Knoxville, are now on the street where they worked to evacuate people before the explosion.

They are: Officer Amanda Topping, Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer James Wells, Officer Michael Sipos, who is from Knoxville, Officer Richard Luellen and Sgt. Timothy Miller.

“They took three different pieces of plywood and they painted it at a studio in town and then brought it here, and then sawed it on the existing plywood that was here,” said Girst.

The computerized voice emanating form the white motor home offered a terrifying warning: "This vehicle will explode in 15 minutes."