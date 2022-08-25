New petition circulating online asks for more transparency in basketball coach's hiring

Minneapolis North recently announced they were hiring former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis.

MINNEAPOLIS — North High School recently confirmed former Timberwolves guard, Ricky Davis, will lead the Polars this season, following the retirement of legendary coach Larry McKenzie. But there's a bit of controversy.

A petition - with more than 1,100 signatures is now circulating online to get Khalid El - Amin, a former North H.S. alumni and current varsity basketball coach who competed for the position - into the top spot.

Khalid, a north Minneapolis native, played in the NBA and overseas for several years.

"I was very disappointed," said Makram El-Amin, Khalid's brother. "It's nothing against Ricky Davis, I don't know him personally and don't have any harsh feelings, this is more about North H.S. not doing the right thing," he said.

According to the petition started by a north Minneapolis community member and Khalid's family, many in the community were caught off the guard by the decision.

"I'm a polar and the rest of my family," he said. "What we want is for him to be the coach, he's earned the right in my view to at least fail, or get an opportunity."

A spokesperson with MPS told KARE 11, "We acknowledge and appreciate the community’s investment into North High athletics. However, like all personnel-related matters, this is not something we discuss publicly."

Meanwhile, Khalid's family and some in the community are now asking for more transparency.

"We believe it's a community school, taxpayers pay for the school, you don't be quiet, speak out," Malik El-Amin said.

Watch more local news: