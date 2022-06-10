Coon Rapids Police Captain to replace retiring Chief Wise

After 27 years in the department, Police Chief Brad Wise will retire on June 30, and be replaced by current Capt. John Stahnke.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The city of Coon Rapids has selected a new police chief to replace Brad Wise, who announced he will retire June 30 after spending 27 years with the department.

The city selected John Stahnke, the current police captain of Coon Rapids, to take over Wise’s duties as police chief later this month following a competitive selection process, the city said in a statement Friday.

Police Chief Wise has held his current position since his promotion from captain in 2011. Wise also served as a sergeant and detective for the department early in his career.

“It has meant a lot to me to be able to do this job in my hometown, doing what I can to make a difference,” Wise said. “We also have the greatest staff ever from top to bottom; I take great pride in each one of our officers and support staff.”

Incoming Chief Stahnke grew up in Coon Rapids just like his predecessor Chief Wise, according to officials from the city. Stahnke has served in the Coon Rapids Police Department since 1993 and launched the department’s first multicultural advisory committee in 2021.

“It is a great honor and a privilege to be the next police chief,” Stahnke said. “I am committed to upholding our tradition of professionalism and appreciate the trust and support our citizens have in this department.”

Wise and Stahnke will work together to transition duties during the next few weeks, the city’s statement said.

