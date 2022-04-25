New Prague Area Schools works to address racism with new task force

The task force is working to address recent incidents and implement district-wide improvements focused on equity.

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — A few months after allegations of racism at two New Prague Area Schools sports games, the school district is working to make a change, creating a task force to create a more inclusive environment.

"Back in February, we had a three step process that we were going to do, to improve our school, district culture," said Superintendent Tim Dittberner.

The incidents in question occured earlier this year — including one at a girls basketball game against Robbinsdale Cooper High School, and the other at a boys hockey game.

An independent firm found one of those reports to be unsubstantiated, according to Superintendent Tim Dittberner, but he says there are still things to work on.

One solution, putting together a group of diverse voices to district-wide improvements. The task force addressing recent incidents and how to improve.

"We advertised for people to apply, and we had over 125 people apply to be on it. We've got 25 members on our task force — five community members, five staff members, five parents, five administrators and five students," he said. "We have a real diverse group of people — different backgrounds, different belief systems, different ages — spread through our 160-mile radius community."

While several other Minnesota school faced recent fallouts following racism allegations, school administrators hope to take meaningful steps toward equity.

"It is our goal to provide an inclusive environment for all and be responsive to the needs of all students," he said.

Watch more local news: