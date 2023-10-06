New Pride festival comes to St. Paul

Organizers said they concentrated on making the space safe for youth to express themselves and raise awareness of all artists performing for an equitable wage.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — While Twin Cities Pride talks about the possibility of moving its event from Loring Park next year, other Pride festivals are popping up in the metro.

St. Paul had its first Pride festival Saturday at Rice Park.

Organizers said they concentrated on making the space safe for youth to express themselves and raise awareness of all artists performing for an equitable wage.

"The future of St. Paul is key," said Kyle Rucker, owner of Ruck B Media and the organizer of the event.

"Kids are running out of a territory where they feel like themselves," said Rucker. "And one of the things that they say to me is just keep getting us more space."

One of the teens Rucker is supporting is Yoshua Smith, a senior at Osseo Senior High School. He is part of a high school film group, KidFilms.

"This is my first time promoting anything at a festival," said Smith. "People are even offering donations."

Kayla and Fer Barreto took their 2-year-old daughter to the festival.

"We just wanted to celebrate Pride every day we can," said Kayla. "Especially with a young child. This seemed like a perfect environment to have her experience not be so crowded and overwhelming."

"To be able to live as a family without being worried and to show that we're a normal, loving, caring family is what pride is for us," said Fer.

Rucker hopes the one-day event will expand next year.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: